Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

