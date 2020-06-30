Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $7.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,886 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after buying an additional 633,838 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 431,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 180,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,193.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,177,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

MSFT stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

