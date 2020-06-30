Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $384,000 in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.20% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.