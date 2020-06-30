SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wix.Com in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $254.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

