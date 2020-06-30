Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 31,796 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,489,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $27,643.00. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CATM opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cardtronics PLC has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $992.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

