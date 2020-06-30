Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,590,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

