Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $396,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 976.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $622.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

