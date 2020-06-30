BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of -69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $77,424,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,770 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,770 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,003 Shares of Anixter International Inc.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,003 Shares of Anixter International Inc.
Ubiquiti Inc. Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Ubiquiti Inc. Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report