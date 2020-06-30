HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.