Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 174.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 16.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

