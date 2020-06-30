Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 139,193 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 372,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,292 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.90. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

