Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

