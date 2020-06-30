Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,536,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novocure by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after buying an additional 734,475 shares during the period. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth about $12,054,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,996,788.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at $41,421,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.