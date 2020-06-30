Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,628 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Griffon worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Griffon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 124,714 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 154,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 81,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 78,177 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

GFF opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

