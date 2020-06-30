Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal by 49.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Universal by 26.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 393.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

UVV opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

