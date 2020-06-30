Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 164.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Welbilt worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after buying an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Welbilt by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 375,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,258,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 210,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Welbilt from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

WBT stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $769.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

