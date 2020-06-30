Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of CyrusOne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

CONE stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

