Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RadNet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in RadNet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a PE ratio of 242.33 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

