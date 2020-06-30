Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $69,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

