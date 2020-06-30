Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Amedisys by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $9,616,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED opened at $197.47 on Tuesday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $428,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,331 shares of company stock worth $6,964,933 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.