Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,074 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $944.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

Several research firms recently commented on JBSS. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

