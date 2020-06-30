Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 9,790 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

