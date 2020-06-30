Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 7,155 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.24% of Cooper-Standard worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPS opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $654.89 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

