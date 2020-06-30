Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

