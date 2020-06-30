Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,176 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,176 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $110,294,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $34,185,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.56.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,362.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,287 shares of company stock worth $93,666,752. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

