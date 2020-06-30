Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,739 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 28.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,250,000 after buying an additional 200,574 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

