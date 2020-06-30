Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 94.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 47.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPG. TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of LPG opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.54%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

