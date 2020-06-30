Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,098 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

