Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,467 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

