Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,434 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,006 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

