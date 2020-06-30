Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 67,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

