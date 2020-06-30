Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,709,000 after acquiring an additional 356,211 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after acquiring an additional 911,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.20. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.