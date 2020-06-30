Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 568.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.06% of Eldorado Resorts worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 184,920 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 127.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 604,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERI stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ERI. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

