Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Boise Cascade worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.24. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

