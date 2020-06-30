Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

