Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,863 KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

