Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

