Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,280,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,285 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.08.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $8,155,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

