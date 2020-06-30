Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.56. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CDK opened at $41.03 on Friday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,468,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

