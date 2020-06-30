Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $304,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

ET opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.69. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

