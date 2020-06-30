Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 281,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 937.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 284,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 256,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of WMB opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

