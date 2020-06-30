Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $301,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.