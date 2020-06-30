Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $307,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA opened at $109.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.