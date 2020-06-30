DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of DLR opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,568 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

