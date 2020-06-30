Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 19,836 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 324.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,343 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

