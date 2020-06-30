Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

