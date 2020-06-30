Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $307,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $307,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 19,836 Shares of Carnival plc
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 19,836 Shares of Carnival plc
9,873 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV
9,873 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $318,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report