Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $321,000 Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TowneBank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.