Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $321,000 Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TowneBank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

