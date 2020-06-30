Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

