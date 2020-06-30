Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

