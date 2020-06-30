Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.57 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

